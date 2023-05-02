Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

