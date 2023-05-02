Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 1.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. 849,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,896. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.