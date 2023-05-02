Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

