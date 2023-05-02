Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DXC shares. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. 274,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

