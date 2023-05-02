Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,175,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040,148. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

