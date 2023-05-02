Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.81. 210,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,305. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

