HUNT (HUNT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $72.73 million and $2.21 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

