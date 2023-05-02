ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $263.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.29.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

