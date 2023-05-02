IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 6.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $29.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.43. The stock had a trading volume of 267,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.