IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.33-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.619-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $489.60 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

