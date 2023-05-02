Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $13.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

