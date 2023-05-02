Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $245.81 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

