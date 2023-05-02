IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

IMAX stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,009. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IMAX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

