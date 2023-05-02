IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.
IMAX Price Performance
IMAX stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX
In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,697 shares of company stock worth $2,603,009. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
