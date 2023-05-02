Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,192,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

