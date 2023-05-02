IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $20,614.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars.

