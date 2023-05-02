Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Up 12.3%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.28. 215,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 32,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Information Analysis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

