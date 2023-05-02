InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 0.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in InMode by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.