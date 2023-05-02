InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $35.51. InMode shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 1,047,383 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 0.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of InMode by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of InMode by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.