InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58 to $2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million to $530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.71 million.

InMode Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of InMode stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of InMode

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of InMode by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

