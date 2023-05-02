InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHTGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

