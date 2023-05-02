Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 34,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

