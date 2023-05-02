Insider Buying: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) President Purchases 37,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 18,485,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,836. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

