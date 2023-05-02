Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CFO Sells 88,630 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $729,504.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

CHD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 926,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

