Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.5 %

KNX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. 1,869,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.