Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734,534 shares in the company, valued at $847,945,175.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. 686,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

