Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CEO Sells $115,288.80 in Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES AI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 882,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $521.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $18,817,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.