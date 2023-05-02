Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CEO Sells $115,288.80 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES AI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 882,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $521.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $18,817,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

