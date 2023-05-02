Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ISIG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 121.46% and a net margin of 53.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

