Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,339. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

