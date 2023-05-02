Integris Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,508 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,715,000 after buying an additional 504,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 115,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

