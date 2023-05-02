Integris Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,388,324. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

