Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,900. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

