Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.98. The stock had a trading volume of 719,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.