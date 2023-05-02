Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.