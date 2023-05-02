Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Interfor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

