International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8 %

IBM stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 972,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

