International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Maintains Rating at 58.com

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.55.

IP stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,587. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

