International Paper’s (IP) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at 51job in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

