International Paper’s (IP) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 58.com

58.com restated their maintains rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE IP traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 1,096,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,574. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.