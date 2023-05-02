Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.50 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00020161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 9% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $56.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00058929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,182,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,678,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

