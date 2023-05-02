Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Update

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IRRHF stock opened at $2,342.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,342.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,305.05. Interroll has a one year low of $2,079.01 and a one year high of $2,342.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRRHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Interroll in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

