Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 461,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,541. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

