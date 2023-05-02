Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,022. The company has a market cap of $326.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

