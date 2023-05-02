Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Oder Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

