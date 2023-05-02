Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCP opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

