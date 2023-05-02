Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.58% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $92,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 67,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average of $157.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

