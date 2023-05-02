Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,892. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

