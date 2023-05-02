Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $71,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,450,000. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

