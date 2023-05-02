Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 87,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,605. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

