Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Lowered by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,046,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,781,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,593,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,886,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.71. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $176.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

